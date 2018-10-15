First Woman CEO Heads Plano-Based JCPenney

A new chief executive officer takes over Plano-based JCPenney Monday, the first woman to do so in the department store chain's 116-year history.

Jill Soltau, who previously served as president and CEO of JOANN Stores, will lead more than 800 JCPenney stores across the U.S.

"Jill is an established CEO with rich apparel and merchandising experience spanning 30 years," a news release said. "A strategic, customer-focused leader with a passion for serving the needs of a value-based consumer, Jill has a demonstrated track record of enhancing profitability and delivering results."

The hiring of Soltau makes sense, according to Derrick Kinney, an Arlington-based financial advisor.

"They want someone with a proven track record to come in and say, 'I can make a difference and I have a vision for the company,'" said Kinney. "The goal is that this helps jump-start things with a fresh vision. Now, the proof's gonna be in the pudding in the first two earning periods. Can she turn things around?"

Soltau takes over from previous CEO Marvin Ellison, who left JCPenney this past spring to become the top executive at Lowe's.