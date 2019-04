Prepaid parking at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will have 20 percent off of parking through May 31.

The system, which allows customers to book parking in advance, saved customers $8.8 million in its first year.

The code is available for DFW customers who have used the system in its first year.

More information on the prepaid parking can be found through DFW's website.

New Study Says Beards are 'Dirtier' Than Dogs