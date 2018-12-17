The Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport has partnered with Varidesk to create a co-working space to reach travelers who spend more time in a terminal than at an office.

The co-working space is in Terminal C. There are 35 standing desks and 75 power hubs for charging devices.

Technology advancements has allowed us to stay connected and plugged into work. The goal was to design a space that increases work productivity and provides health benefits.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “sitting is the new smoking.” Research from the American College of Physicians also shows the more time we spend sitting down, the more our health is at risk.

Coppell-based Varidesk also created “QuickFlex Walls,” which are adjustable walls that can give you more privacy or expand your work space.

If you are looking to hold a meeting with several co-workers, there are conference tables within the co-working space as well.