DFW Airport Offers Prepaid $6 Parking on 'Orange Wednesday'

New lights help drivers find open parking spaces at the Terminal A parking garage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is having an early Black Friday sale, dubbed Orange Wednesday, on terminal parking for one day only.

On Nov. 14, travelers can book prepaid parking online for only $6 per day. The purchase must be done Wednesday and travel must be completed by Feb. 28, 2019.

"Terminal Parking is DFW’s most convenient self-parking option with a total of 28,000 spaces. Our state-of-the-art digital parking guidance systems are installed throughout Terminal A, D and E garages to help you easily find a space," the airport said on their website.

The airport notes that travelers can save 75 percent off with this promotion -- the current daily rate for parking at the terminal is $24 per day.

