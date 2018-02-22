Longtime Fort Worth aeronautics company Bell Helicopter is rebranding as Bell, a tech company redefining flight, and debuting a new logo of a dragonfly on a red shield.

Just call the company “Bell” from now on.



Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopter is dropping the word “helicopter” from its name, effective Thursday, reflecting the company’s many advances in technology.



“When you look at where do we want to be, you have to drop the helicopter name”, said Mitch Snyder, Bell’s President and CEO. “We’re going to be Bell. We are a technology company redefining flight.”



With the new name comes a new logo. Bell unveiled the logo, a red shield with a white dragonfly, to employees at headquarters Thursday.



“The shield to me represents safety, quality, reliability, it makes you feel good when you see a shield,” said Snyder. “The dragonfly has mastered flight. A dragonfly can take off and land wherever it wants. It can fly in any direction, forward, backward, sideways. It can hover at will. That is the perfect symbol to go onto our shield to say we are going to master flight.”



Snyder added that the company's products will continue to fly in the vertical dimension, but that it's the company's technology that brings them there.



The company’s latest achievement, a next generation tilt-rotor aircraft being built for the U.S. Army, called the V-280 Valor, took flight for the first time a few weeks ago.

Photo credit: Photo courtesy of Bell Helicopter

Last month, Bell was at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, displaying a full scale design of the on-demand Urban Air Taxi, a joint project with the ride-sharing service Uber.



“Someday you’re going to look out the window and see them just zipping around the sky,” said Snyder. “What I like to say is not, there goes an air taxi, but there goes a Bell.”



Some of the advanced technology that will allow the air taxi to fly is also found on what’s called the Autonomous Pod Transport, Bell’s solution to quickly move products and supplies from one place to the other.



“If you’re in combat somewhere and need a resupply of ammunition or other things, we can fly things into harm’s way with an unmanned aircraft rather than risking lives to get it into them,” said Snyder.



Over the years, the company has delivered more than 35,000 aircraft to customers around the world.