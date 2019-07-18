AT&T's Downtown Dallas District Will Draw Thousands With Entertainment, Eats and Digital Displays

Downtown workers and residents have watched construction crews transform the area around AT&T's headquarters for more than a year.

The global communications and media giant is spending more than $100 million to revamp its five-block office campus at Commerce and Akard streets into what it calls the Discovery District.

With the project more than half complete, AT&T is giving more details about the development that promises to create downtown Dallas' most elaborate new public venue.

The area will start opening late this year.

Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.