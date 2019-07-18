AT&T's Downtown Dallas District Will Draw Thousands With Entertainment, Eats and Digital Displays - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

AT&T's Downtown Dallas District Will Draw Thousands With Entertainment, Eats and Digital Displays

By Steve Brown/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AT&T's Downtown Dallas District Will Draw Thousands With Entertainment, Eats and Digital Displays
    Ken Kalthoff, NBC 5 News
    Outside of AT&T headquarters.

    Downtown workers and residents have watched construction crews transform the area around AT&T's headquarters for more than a year.

    The global communications and media giant is spending more than $100 million to revamp its five-block office campus at Commerce and Akard streets into what it calls the Discovery District.

    With the project more than half complete, AT&T is giving more details about the development that promises to create downtown Dallas' most elaborate new public venue.

    The area will start opening late this year.

    Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    [NATL] Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

    Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices