Texas A&M

Texas A&M Offers Aggie Homework Helpline

NBC 5 News

Families across the state can now get free tutoring thanks to a new online tool from Texas A&M University.

The Aggie Homework Help-Line is staffed by tutors and education interns working to improve learning for Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

Families simply sign up online for a homework helper available Monday through Friday, then get free tutoring over Zoom or by phone.

Back to School

NBC 5 tracks how North Texas schools tackle the return to the classroom during a pandemic.

return to school Aug 3

The List: North Texas School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning

dallas isd 8 hours ago

Dallas ISD Band, Drill Teams, Cheerleading Begins Monday

Students will be able to share their screen and send photos of their homework pages to the helpers so students can get specific assistance.

CLICK HERE for the Aggie Homework Helpline

This article tagged under:

Texas A&Mback to schooltutoringhomework
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us