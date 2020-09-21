Texas A&M Offers Aggie Homework Helpline

Families across the state can now get free tutoring thanks to a new online tool from Texas A&M University.

The Aggie Homework Help-Line is staffed by tutors and education interns working to improve learning for Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

Families simply sign up online for a homework helper available Monday through Friday, then get free tutoring over Zoom or by phone.

Students will be able to share their screen and send photos of their homework pages to the helpers so students can get specific assistance.

CLICK HERE for the Aggie Homework Helpline