Social Distancing ‘Not Possible' on Buses: McKinney ISD

The McKinney Independent School District informed parents this week that social distancing will not be possible for students who ride the bus to school when in-person learning begins for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

“Parents should note that social distancing is not possible on buses due to the volume of riders,” the district noted on its website. “Parents with significant concerns about social distancing may want to consider other transportation options.”

The district stressed that it is taking multiple, other preventive measures, even if social distancing is not possible:

Masks will be mandatory for everyone on the bus.

All drivers and monitors are temperature checked and wellness screened prior to starting work.

Each bus will be sanitized with “professional EPA-approved cleaning products” between routes.

The academic year began on Aug. 13 for McKinney ISD, and all students have been learning remotely for the first three weeks.

“Those who have chosen virtual instruction for the remainder of the first nine weeks will continue to learn remotely with the same high-level of instruction,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel in a statement.