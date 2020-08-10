Lesson Plan

Setting Up Virtual Learning for Success

NBC 5 News

As students around North Texas head back to class virtually, finding the right place for them to work could be a key to success.

To make things easier for parents, Children’s Health shared tips from their doctors and experts.

They tell parents to let their child help decide where to set up a workspace and give them a couple options that allow them to move around throughout the day.

Doctors also recommend carving out time for recess and make sure to build breaks into their schedule. During that downtime, try to find activities that don’t require additional time on digital devices.

Our partners at Today.com gathered tips from parents on how they navigate school at home. Many parents recommend sticking to a routine but making sure to have fun.

Internet access is a key component of online learning success. Service providers like AT&T and Spectrum have created programs offering discounted rates to families who qualify.

