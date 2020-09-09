Plano ISD Begins Face-to-Face, Hybrid Learning Wednesday

Students can begin face-to-face instruction in the Plano Independent School District as of Wednesday, but just over half of them – 53% – will remain on the School at Home setup for the duration of the first nine-week grading period, according to the latest figures provided by the district.

Up until this point, school has been remote learning only in Plano ISD since the 2020-2021 year began on August 12.

Wednesday will be the first day of district-wide in-person instruction since last March, when schools across the country closed down at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

High schools in Plano ISD will transition to a hybrid learning setup as of Wednesday, with all students spending two days in the classroom for instruction, and the other three at home.