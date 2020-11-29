North Texas School Districts Adjust Holiday Schedules Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has forced school districts across North Texas to be flexible with their calendars this year.

In-person students in the Crowley Independent School District will return to campuses Monday after learning virtually since Nov. 19. In Terrell's public schools, students will stay home for an extra week.

Crowley ISD moved all classes online after COVID-19 outbreaks at several of the city's public schools. Students learned virtually from Nov. 19-24. Crowley's Thanksgiving break was scheduled for Nov. 25-27.

Crowley ISD to Return to Virtual Learning Through Thanksgiving Due to COVID-19

The district's coronavirus dashboard was last updated Tuesday and still showed North Crowley High School with 23 staff members and 168 students listed as either COVID-19 positive or as close contacts of a person who tested positive.

Five other campuses had at least 20 students in quarantine due to close contact, while Meadowcreek Elementary School had one staff member test positive but 10 others in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Terrell Independent School District extended its Thanksgiving break through Dec. 6 "out of an abundance of caution" and will resume learning for virtual and in-person students on Dec. 7.

"We encoruage our families and employees to use this time to spend with your close family, but to continue to social distance and maintain vigilant health precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19," the district wrote in a statement.

The district said COVID-19 days were built into its 2020-21 calendar. As a result of the extended Thanksgiving break, April 26 and June 1-4 will now become school days.

Terrell ISD's COVID-19 dashboard does not list those quarantined, just positive cases.

As of the last update, there were 17 positive cases among students and 13 among staff members.