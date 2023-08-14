Nearly 100 classrooms in 25 different schools had A/C issues on the first day of school in Fort Worth ISD

Reports from teachers and students started coming in early in the morning that some classrooms were without air.

The district compiled a list of more than 95 service tickets turned in from 25 different schools regarding air conditioning complaints but stated in many instances the air was working just not as effectively as it normally does.

"Some reports were that the air was set to 74 and not getting colder than 76," said Kelli Spencer, Deputy Superintendent of Infrastructure for the district. "Comfort for our students matters."

The performance of some of the a/c units was hampered by the triple-digit temperatures and the fact that many of the systems are older.

The district pointed to $11 million of money already allocated to replace the systems, but with supply chain issues it just can't happen overnight, so temporary fixes are being made

The situation was much different at Overton Park Elementary School, where an entire wing was shut down after crews installing a new sprinkler system, hit a line underground cutting off the a/c to the pre-k wing of the school.

'I got lunch and colored, said Olivia Western as her parents picked her up from school, unaware anything was wrong as school leaders moved pre-k to another part of the building.

The district said the system was repaired late Monday and would be back up and running Tuesday but it could take as long as a week to address the other more spotty a/c issues around the district.