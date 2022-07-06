Something fun this way comes for the kiddos, thanks to the Irving Police Department.

There are four one-week camps that started on July 5 and run the entire month. The basketball camps are open to kids ages 10 to 14, the soccer camps are open to kids ages 8 to 18.

The Hoops and Kicks camps are run the school resource officers, and while giving them somewhere safe to play during their summer, it also allows them to get to know their SRO's outside of school.

The camps are free of charge, snacks will be provided, but officers do ask that participating children bring a water bottle and wear appropriate clothing for basketball and soccer.

If interested, all you have to do is click here to find the registration brochure.