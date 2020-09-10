dallas isd

Hundreds of Thousands of Free Meals To Be Handed Out Thursday in Dallas

Dallas ISD curbside delivery program will run weekly all this month.

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Dallas ISD will begin its weekly curbside meal pickup program for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

Parents, guardians, or students can pick up 10 prepackaged meals – 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches – between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday at any one of 46 secondary schools throughout the city.

The program is open only to Dallas ISD students, and will be run like the district’s COVID Meals program, which provided more than 10,000,000 meals to kids in the city between March and August.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 33 mins ago

Man Struck by Car in Fort Worth Hospitalized in Critical Condition

“The quantities are absolutely incredible,” said Michael Rosenberger, the Executive Director of Food and Child Nutrition Services in the Dallas ISD. “I’m so proud of our team and the entire district coming together, putting children first, and really being there for our students, even when they are not in school.”

More than 90% of Dallas ISD students are considered to be economically disadvantaged, according to Rosenberger, which makes the free meal program even more important during the ongoing pandemic.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdCOVID-19curbside meals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us