Hundreds of Thousands of Free Meals To Be Handed Out Thursday in Dallas

The Dallas ISD will begin its weekly curbside meal pickup program for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

Parents, guardians, or students can pick up 10 prepackaged meals – 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches – between 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday at any one of 46 secondary schools throughout the city.

The program is open only to Dallas ISD students, and will be run like the district’s COVID Meals program, which provided more than 10,000,000 meals to kids in the city between March and August.

“The quantities are absolutely incredible,” said Michael Rosenberger, the Executive Director of Food and Child Nutrition Services in the Dallas ISD. “I’m so proud of our team and the entire district coming together, putting children first, and really being there for our students, even when they are not in school.”

More than 90% of Dallas ISD students are considered to be economically disadvantaged, according to Rosenberger, which makes the free meal program even more important during the ongoing pandemic.