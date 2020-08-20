Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Returns for Remote Learning

Students in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District begin the 2020-21 school year on Thursday.

Like many districts across the region, EMS ISD has opted for an online-only approach to the start of the school year.

“Six months ago I would have told you that one of my hardest days in education was the first semester of teaching back in 1993. Now, for many of us, 2020 will be the most challenging ‘Back to School’ season of our careers to date,” said Jim Chadwell, Ph.D., Superintendent of EMS ISD in a video statement.

At one point earlier this month, Eagle Mountain Saginaw planned to offer a combination of in-person and remote learning to start the school year, but an outpouring of concern from teachers within the district helped encourage the Board of Trustees to opt for remote learning only.

"I really feel we need to open virtually because it’s only a matter of time. It’s not if, it’s when a school or an entire district gets shut down,” said Rachel Head, who teaches 11th grade U.S. history in EMS ISD.

The current plan is for the district to offer the option of in-person learning beginning on Sept. 8.