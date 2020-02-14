Is There Love on Mars? Yes

Being single can be lonely sometimes, just like the cold, dark vacuum of space. But even without a partner on Valentine's Day, you will always have Mars.

Under NASA, Malin Space Science Systems helped make history when their cameras, built and operated from San Diego, California, launched into space attached to the Mars Global Surveyor in 1996 and captured photos of the planet as never seen before.

And every Valentine's Day, the team releases heart-shaped finds in the depths of space -- proving once and for all, the truth is out there, and so too is love.