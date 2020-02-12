Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man at Grand Prairie Hotel: PD

A man armed with a knife was shot to death by police at a hotel in Grand Prairie Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Grand Prairie police spokesman Mark Beseda said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to multiple 911 calls from the Budget Suites extended-stay hotel on the 1000 block of Texas 360.

According to Beseda, hotel security called 911 to report that they were being chased by a man armed with a knife. The caller told police the man had assaulted another person, Beseda said.

Officers confronted the man and attempted to deescalate the situation by speaking with him, Beseda said. The man, still holding a knife, refused to cooperate and began to advance towards the officers, who then opened fire, Beseda said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beseda did not identify the man but described him as a permanent resident of the hotel.

No other injuries were reported.

The names of the two officers who opened fire have not been released.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

