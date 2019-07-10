Bridges under construction over dry ground as part of the Panther Island Project (as seen on April 30, 2019).

The much-anticipated review of Fort Worth's Panther Island project has been completed and delivered, but it has not been released to the public.

G.K. Maenius, board president of the Trinity River Vision Authority, argued that the TRVA staff should have a month to review the report, to ensure it’s findings were based on accurate "data."

The delay angered board members David Cooke, Fort Worth's city manager, Carlos Flores, who is on the City Council, and James Hill, each arguing the report is due, and should be released.

Flores added that by delaying its release, giving the water project's staff time to counter the review's recommendations, dilutes the water district's promises that the study would be done by a third-party, impartial group.

Maenius responded: "I know you're disappointed."

J.D. Granger, executive director of the TRVA, and Jim Oliver, general manager of the Tarrant Regional Water District, said the delay was justified.

Granger added that releasing the study's findings would make it available to the media - specifically naming NBC 5 Investigates and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram - and he predicted the reports would be inaccurate.

NBC 5 has reported extensively on the financial and construction problems that have beset the business and flood-control project, which has ballooned to over $1 billion.

Those problems, and the time it's taken to build Panther Island, has frayed the patience of the public, especially those whose homes and businesses have been impacted.

The setbacks also triggered the outside review, conducted Riveron Consulting, a national consulting firm.