Newly released documents show Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted bribes from an undercover FBI agent in 2017 - at a time when the FBI’s investigation into the DCS scandal was just getting underway.

That revelation comes in a search warrant affidavit made public after NBC 5 Investigates asked a federal judge to unseal the records now that Caraway has been sentenced.

In the affidavit an IRS investigator says Caraway took about $50,000 in bribes from an undercover FBI agent posing as a low income housing developer in 2017.

As NBC 5 Investigates has reported Robert Leonard the businessman who bribed Caraway in the DCS scandal also paid Caraway so called "consulting" fees on income housing projects Leonard was interested in developing.

The FBI eventually raided Caraway’s house in 2018 and he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion charges that year. He admitted taking money from Leonard in exchange for actions related to the school bus camera program at DCS. Caraway was sentenced earlier this year to more than 4 and a half years in federal prison.