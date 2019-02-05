ICYMI: NBC 5 Investigates Legality of CBD Oil

If you've been out at all recently, you've likely seen the newest health craze -- CBD oil. But is it legal in Texas? Well, that depends on who you ask. NBC 5 Investigates takes a look at the issue. Here you can find the stories capsulized in a digest with the most recent updates.

CBD Legality Up to Legislators, State Health Department, Tarrant County DA Says

Responding to comments from CBD users and advocacy groups, Tarrant County DA Sherin Wilson released a statement Tuesday outlining the laws regarding hemp, CBD and marijuana in Texas. Hemp, Wilson said, along with its derivatives, has not been legalized in Texas. To read more on this story, click here.

Healing Power or a Dose of Trouble? CBD Oil Takes Law Enforcement By Surprise

In North Texas, like across the country, CBD oil is sold in high-end establishments, complete with CBD for dogs, as well as in head shops, where it shares the shelves with rolling papers and bongs. To read more about this story, click here.

Have CBD Oil? It Could Land You in Jail in One NTX County

If Texas Toughens CBD Laws, User Predicts 'Uproar'

A CBD user says if the state toughens the laws against the oil there will be an "uproar" and that supporters "are not going to go down quietly." To read more about this story, click here.

CBD User Says Tougher Laws Will Spark 'Uproar' in Texas

With CBD, Local Police Are Policing Themselves

A retired Fort Worth SWAT officer is selling CBD, many times to police officers who are using it to treat a variety of ailments, despite the county DA considering it illegal. To read more about this story, click here.

