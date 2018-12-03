Granger's Son Vows to Finish Panther Island, Then Retire

J.D. Granger, the person in charge of the billion-dollar "Panther Island" project in Fort Worth, says he has no doubt he can deliver … even though he's not completely clear on when. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Congresswoman's Son Vows to Finish 'Panther Island' Then, 'I'm Out of Here'

J.D. Granger, the person in charge of the billion-dollar "Panther Island" project in Fort Worth, says he has no doubt he can deliver … even though he's not completely clear on when.

"This project is going to be completed. But it may slow down … we have been very candid about that," said Granger, sitting next to his boss, Jim Oliver, general manager of the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Both men have been in the spotlight after the stoppage -- at least temporarily -- of an estimated $400 million in federal funding that is still needed to complete the project, north of downtown Fort Worth.

Just days earlier, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to put Panther Island on its list of projects to fund across the country in 2019.

Panther Island Project Supporters Confident About Funding

Supporters of Fort Worth's Panther Island project defended the plan, saying they're confident they will eventually get the more than $400 million of federal funds needed to finish the job. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

But when Granger talked with NBC 5 Investigates, he was in a buoyant mood because of what had happened earlier in the day: his mother, U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth, had been tapped to be the top Republican on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

In that role, J.D. Granger predicted, his mother will be able to deliver the millions of dollars still needed to complete Panther Island, billed as both a flood-protection project and an economic development endeavor.

"Today is a great day," he said. "This is the day we have been looking for right now."

Granger suggested he and his mother would retire from public life once the project is completed.

"Our goal, our commitment to this community, was to get this project on auto pilot. When this thing is on autopilot we both get to retire. I'm out of here," he said.

But not everyone is so optimistic that the money will come.

Panther Island Project Needs More Review

Sen. John Cornyn says Fort Worth's Panther Island Project needs to undergo a more detailed review in order to have a shot at the millions in federal funds need to complete the project. (Published Friday, Nov. 9, 2018)

Sources with knowledge of the funding debate have told NBC 5 Investigates that congressional staffers have expressed concerns over the years about spending taxpayer money on a project run by a congresswoman's son.

Granger brushed off such concerns, saying, "We have been doing this for 12 years. We have received money under the Bush administration and under Obama. And it has not been a problem yet."

Oliver insisted there was no conflict of interest in the mother-son relationship, because the federal funds are administered by the Army Corps while J.D.'s salary is paid out of local tax dollars.

"No. Nope. I hired J.D. knowing who his mother was. I knew it was separate," Oliver said.

He blamed Washington politics for Panther Island being shut out of the federal funding.

"The Corps has put money in their budget every single year for this project," Oliver said, adding, "It's been taken out in Washington for political purposes."

Kay Granger's Family Ties to Panther Island 'Looks Terrible'

Key figures behind Fort Worth's billion-dollar flood protection project, known as "Panther Island," are U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, her son J.D. Granger and, now, J.D.'s fiancée, Shanna Cate - a trio with power to help shape the publicly-funded endeavor.

(Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

"It doesn't have anything to do with who J.D. Granger is and Kay Granger. It's a political game," he said.

NBC 5 Investigates recently reported that J.D. Granger, head of the Trinity River Vision Authority, is also engaged to an employee on the Panther Island project, Shanna Cate, who helps him develop the island and manage community events.

Granger said there are plans to separate his work from hers when the TRVA eventually launches a nonprofit, headed by Cate, to manage the community events. A nonprofit would also provide tax advantages to the agency.

"It's anticipated that she's going to have her own nonprofit over there," he said, adding, "She can run those events because she just runs them very, very well."

Initial steps have been taken to incorporate such a nonprofit, selecting the name "Panther Island Initiative," even though the water district's board of directors has yet to vote on whether to create such a group.