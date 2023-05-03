We Will Always Love Her! Dolly Parton to Open Pop-Up Store in Frisco

Legendary country music superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 at 7 p.m. in North Texas.

Here's your chance to get your hands on some Dolly Parton merch before the show.

WHERE IS THE DOLLY PARTON POP-UP STORE IN FRISCO?

Parton is opening up an exclusive pop-up store at The Star in Frisco to kick off ACM Awards Week starting Tuesday.

It's called "Dolly! All Access" and will be open for a limited time only.

WHAT ARE THE HOURS OF OPERATION FOR THE DOLLY PARTON POP-UP STORE IN FRISCO?

Tuesday, May 9: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, May 12: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHAT WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOLLY PARTON POP-UP STORE IN FRISCO?

Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step & repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot, exclusive merchandise, and custom display items from the shoot

Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones book pre-order opportunity, photo experience & costume exhibit

Dolly: Scent From Above, Dolly: Smoky Mountain and Dolly’s Front Porch Collection portfolio of fragrances by Scent Beauty

Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys & accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big (children’s book

American Greetings Dolly Parton SmashUp virtual card experience

Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins & brownies

A live DJ spinning all-Dolly, all-the-time

Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks dolls

Celebrate With Dolly, by Creative Converting, premieres their line of Dolly-inspired and Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies

Dolly Parton classic merchandise

Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available next week at a merchandise trailer at The Star complex and on Thursday inside The Ford Center during the awards show.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video starting at 7 p.m.