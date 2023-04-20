Dallas

‘The Eye' Downtown Dallas Transformed to the ‘EYEboretum' for Art Fair

The iconic 30-foot sculpture The Eye in downtown Dallas is the focal point for a first-of-its-kind public event

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Thursday morning, the final push was on to construct a surreal fantasy land around 'The Eye' sculpture in downtown Dallas.

"So this event is called the 'EYEBORETUM,'" Headington Companies Chief Marketing Officer Jeny Bania said.

In past years, Headington Companies has held the Eye Ball private event to close out the Dallas Art Fair. This year, they're doing the family friendly EYEBORETUM event for the first time to open the space to the public.

"So it's closed to the public all of the time. It's still photographed every single day. Hundreds of people stop by just to get a glimpse," Bania said. "This is a really special occasion to open the gates and let everyone come in and get up close."

Eye to eye, so to speak.

The lawn is filled with giant mushrooms, lemons, corn cobs and pineapples. There are solar-powered butterflies and mini eyeballs everywhere.

"It's nice the eyeball spawned children as well," Brian Brothers of Planet Productions said laughing at his 'garden' of donuts, cheeseburgers, and poppies with eyeball centers. "It's Candyland, meets Little Shop of Horrors, meets Willy Wonka."

The EYEBORETUM is built to have a photo opportunity at every turn.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

fentanyl 43 mins ago

‘It's a Pain I Never Knew Existed': Mother Mourns Loss of Son to Fentanyl, DEA Continues Battle Against Drug

THE COLONY 2 hours ago

Lewisville ISD Elementary School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

"I think this is going to be the most colorful Instagram spread of Dallas history," Bania said.

The EYEBORETUM is open Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children under 12 years old get in free. Proceeds benefit the Dallas Art Fair Foundation's programs for children.

This article tagged under:

DallasDowntown Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us