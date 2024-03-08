Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the southwest, is back for its 39th year at the Dallas Arboretum with hundreds of thousands of tulips and 150 stunning Japanese cherry trees.

Dallas Blooms features 500,000 spring-blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties, including 350,000 tulips. Within the next week, the flowering Japanese cherry trees should be in full bloom.

“The time to come to the Dallas Arboretum to see the cherry trees and tulips are in the next week. As we say, we usher in spring in the garden," the arboretum said in a news release.

The arboretum said cherry blossom time in Japan is known as Hanami. During that time, parties are held both night and day under the Sakura (cherry blossom trees) to celebrate this yearly occurrence and the delicate beauty of life.

The garden said Hanami dates back to the Heian Period (794-1185) when the Imperial Court in Kyoto held flower-viewing parties beneath the blossoming cherry trees. The flowers were praised by poets as a metaphor for life, "beautiful yet fleeting."

TICKETS

Tickets, which range from $13 to $22, are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615.

Parking is $12 purchased online or $15 at the gate. For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.