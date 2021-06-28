Wild About Harry's, Popular Custard Restaurant, Closing

A popular Dallas restaurant is shutting down, again.

Wild About Harry's has been a staple along Knox Street for 25 years.

Redevelopment of the area forced the restaurant to move two doors down from its original location in 2017.

Then, just a few months later, another redevelopment project forced a second move from Knox Street one block away on Travis Street.

The owners announced Monday the closing of the Travis Street location, but stated they are continuing to look for a new home.

"We are announcing the closing of Harry's, this Sunday, July 4th, 2021. We are grateful to have had our home on Knox/Travis neighborhood for 25 years! We will continue to look for a new home, but at this time the spaces are limited due to construction, renewal, and beautification of Knox Street. We are so thankful to all our family and friends who have supported us. Please come see us this week and until 10pm on Sunday, July 4th," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Harry Coley opened Wild About Harry's in 1996 and has sold his award-winning custard and hot dogs ever since. The custard is based on his mother's recipe that Harry remembers enjoying as a kid during the hot summer months.'