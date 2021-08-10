DallasNews.com

Why Most Zoës Kitchens in North Texas Will Transform Into Cava Restaurants

By Sarah Blaskovich - GuideLive

Zoe's Kitchen
Philadelphia Business Journal

If it seems like Zoës Kitchens are vanishing across North Texas, some are: A fast-casual named Cava acquired Plano-based Zoës Kitchen in 2018and is transitioning many of the bright-colored Zoës Mediterranean shops into the more “adventurous” Cava.

Cava CEO Brett Schulman does not expect every Zoës Kitchen across the U.S. to make the transition, but most will. Of the 60 new Cava restaurants opening across the country this year, 55 of them are former Zoës Kitchens.

“Zoës works, but what we’ve seen is that Cava works even better,” Schulman says.

