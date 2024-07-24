UniverSoul Circus sets up under the big top at Dallas' Red Bird Mall

If you're driving near Red Bird Mall in Southern Dallas, you can't miss the Big Top. It's the UniverSoul Circus setting up to begin its two-and-a-half-week "Family Reunion Tour" run here.

"I'm a kid at heart," Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins said as he waited for a preview show in the City Hall lobby on Wednesday. "I'd rather be at the circus than at a City Council meeting."

Of course, there was no meeting today, just some lunchtime entertainment.

"Welcome to the UniverSooouuullll Circus," Ringmaster N.O. (from his hometown, New Orleans) told the gathered crowd before introducing some of the acts that performed, which included ballet performers from Mongolia, a hula hoop artist from Ethiopia, dancers from the Caribbean, and acrobats from the Dominican Republic and more.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"In this day and age diversity matters, you know what I mean? You wanna not be shy from, as we call it, your cousin from around the world, but be inviting," Ringmaster N.O. said. "Our show is very culture driven, as we combine so many different nationalities from around the world."

The circus gives the revitalized Red Bird area an entertainment and economic boost.

"UniverSoul Circus is one of the best circuses you've ever seen," Atkins said. "When you've got a circus like this in the Southern part of Dallas, you say hey, what's going on in the Southern part of Dallas?"

The UniverSoul Circus isn't just about watching performers, the audience is involved in the entertainment. "

The UniverSoul Circus opens on Thursday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 11. For ticket information click here.