Shakespeare Dallas brings ‘Measure for Measure' indoors

Shakespeare Dallas is known for producing Shakespeare’s great works outdoors, even in North Texas’ most unforgiving weather. January’s chill will not touch the theater company’s winter production. Measure for Measure, Shakespeare Dallas’ first indoor winter production since 2020, is being staged at Theatre Three’s 242-seat Norma Young Arena Stage through Jan. 26.

When the Duke entrusts Angelo, his deputy, with the rule of Vienna during his absence, Angelo reveals himself to be a despotic and harsh interim. With disguised characters and lovers separated, this Shakespearean tragicomedy delves into political corruption, desire, and harsh societal norms.

Jenni Stewart, Shakespeare Dallas’ interim executive and artistic director and the show’s director, talks about the show, working on an arena stage, and how silence is Shakespeare’s greatest “speech” in Measure for Measure.

Linda Blase Photography Brandon Whitlock plays Pompey in Shakespeare Dallas' Measure for Measure.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC DFW: Why did you choose Measure for Measure as your first indoor winter production since 2020?

Jenni Stewart (JS): Measure for Measure is a play that challenges us to look deeply at ourselves and the systems we live within. After the disruptions and transformations of the last few years, it feels like the right story to begin this new chapter of our winter season. It’s a piece that examines power, morality, and mercy—issues that have been at the forefront of our collective consciousness.

Bringing this play indoors, particularly as our first winter production since 2020, is an intentional choice. There’s an intimacy to this moment of returning to an enclosed space, a gathering place where we confront these complex questions together. Measure for Measure also strikes a poignant balance between discomfort and resolution, inviting audiences to engage in dialogue about justice and forgiveness, which feels especially healing and relevant in a time when so many of us are seeking clarity and connection.

Additionally, Shakespeare’s nuanced approach to flawed authority and moral dilemmas feels uniquely suited to this moment in history. It holds up a mirror to the challenges we face today, reminding us that art is not just a reflection of society but a space to reimagine it. This play represents both a reckoning and a chance to start anew, much like the journey we’ve undertaken to bring Shakespeare indoors again.

NBC DFW: How does the intimacy of the venue, Theatre Three’s Norma Young Arena Stage, reinforce the themes of the show?

JS: Theatre Three’s Norma Young Arena Stage in-the-round setup mirrors the scrutiny and exposure that many of the characters face in the play. There’s nowhere to hide—for the actors or the audience—which heightens the tension and intimacy of the story. It allows us to lean into the vulnerability and raw emotion of the characters' journeys, creating a powerful connection between the performers and the audience. This space amplifies the themes of accountability, judgment, and mercy, making the play’s questions about justice and humanity feel immediate and personal.

NBC DFW: This show is known as one of Shakespeare’s tragicomedies. How does that shift in tone challenge you as a director?

JS: Balancing the play’s tonal shifts is one of the most exciting challenges of directing Measure for Measure. It’s a play where humor and heartbreak coexist, often within the same scene. The challenge is to honor both the lightness and the gravity without undermining either. The comedy must feel authentic and earned, not a deflection from the serious themes, while the darker moments require a sensitivity that still allows room for hope. Guiding the cast and creative team to embrace these complexities has been deeply rewarding—it’s what makes the play so human and so alive. I think we were all surprised by how much fun and humor there really is.

NBC DFW: One of the great “speeches” in this play is Isabella’s silence when asked a crucial question. Why do you think Shakespeare, one of the greatest wordsmiths of the English language, chose silence for this moment?

JS: Isabella’s silence is incredibly powerful because it forces us to sit in the ambiguity of her reaction. Shakespeare, a master of language, understood when words would fail to fully capture the emotional complexity of a moment. Her silence speaks volumes—it’s a space for the audience to project their own interpretations, to feel the weight of her dilemma, and to grapple with the themes of justice, forgiveness, and agency. It’s a moment that invites introspection and lingers long after the curtain falls, so to speak.

Linda Blase Photography Caitlin Chapa plays Francisca and Mikaela Baker plays Isabella in Shakespeare Dallas' Measure for Measure.

NBC DFW: How is a 400-year-old play about moral justice versus civil justice relevant to today?

JS: The tension between moral justice and civil justice is timeless, but it feels especially urgent in today’s world. We continue to grapple with questions about who gets to define morality, how laws are enforced, and the consequences of power in the hands of flawed individuals. In Measure for Measure, Shakespeare doesn’t provide easy answers—he holds up a mirror to the complexity of these issues, encouraging us to reflect on our own systems and values. The play reminds us that while the specifics of our society may change, the human struggle for fairness, compassion, and accountability remains constant.

Shakespeare Dallas is now offering a new Membership that includes access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows, discounts on additional programming such as staged readings, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, a free gift from the Shoppe, invitations to exclusive member events, plus bonus tickets to share with friends. Membership starts at $150 for one person.

The new Benefactor Circle includes all of the Membership perks as well as pub crawl tickets, commemorative mementos signed by the cast, VIP saved seats on the lawn, VIP pavilion seats, invitations to dress rehearsals, backstage tours, and more. Benefactor membership ranges from $750-$2,500.

Learn more: Shakespeare Dallas