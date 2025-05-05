16-year-old Southlake violinist wins DSO's Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition

Seventeen minutes of beautiful music. That's what Alette Williams, who turned 16 last month, played to win the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's annual Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition.

"Her performance of the Vieuxtemps Concerto was technically beautiful," DSO Education Manager Sarah Hatler said. "But then also, the artistry that she brought to it just moved the judges."

"For the past couple of years, I've really been trying to work on the emotion through music, because before I just kinda played the notes, but music is about more than just the notes," Williams said. "It's really easy to just play the notes, but it took me a while to actually portray the emotion Vieuxtemps wanted through music."

Hatler said Williams was one of the youngest finalists. Finalists have to memorize their concertos, which can range between 15 and 25 minutes. No sheet music is allowed.

"Even just entering a competition like this takes a lot of time," Hatler said. "It's not something that you just decide overnight, I'm going to perform with the Dallas Symphony."

"There was no focus on winning, anything like that, it was just to go there for the experience, be on the stage at [the] Meyerson," Brit Williams said of her daughter. "So when I heard her name announced, I was surprised and just thrilled for her!"

"We are grateful to God for the ability He's given her," Russell Williams said about his daughter. "Just to see her put in all that work into what she has done!"

As a winner, Williams will perform the Vieuxtemps Concerto No. 5 with the DSO.

"I hope it really inspires more young musicians to dream big and to see firsthand that hard work can pay off," Hatler said.

"It was a really good experience. I walked onto that stage and I just ... I felt so good," Williams said. "That's the beauty of music; it's never going to be the same thing."

Williams' performance date with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has yet to be announced.