Dallas

16-year-old Southlake violinist wins DSO's Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition

Alette Williams wowed the judges playing Vieuxtemps' Concerto No. 5

By Noelle Walker

Alette Williams performs her concerto as part of the DSO’s Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.
Brit Williams

Seventeen minutes of beautiful music. That's what Alette Williams, who turned 16 last month, played to win the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's annual Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition.

"Her performance of the Vieuxtemps Concerto was technically beautiful," DSO Education Manager Sarah Hatler said. "But then also, the artistry that she brought to it just moved the judges."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"For the past couple of years, I've really been trying to work on the emotion through music, because before I just kinda played the notes, but music is about more than just the notes," Williams said. "It's really easy to just play the notes, but it took me a while to actually portray the emotion Vieuxtemps wanted through music."

Alette Williams, of Southlake, talks about performing her concerto at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. Williams was the 2025 winner of the DSO's Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition.
NBC 5 News
NBC 5 News
Alette Williams, of Southlake, talks about performing her concerto at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. Williams was the 2025 winner of the DSO's Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hatler said Williams was one of the youngest finalists. Finalists have to memorize their concertos, which can range between 15 and 25 minutes. No sheet music is allowed.

"Even just entering a competition like this takes a lot of time," Hatler said. "It's not something that you just decide overnight, I'm going to perform with the Dallas Symphony."

"There was no focus on winning, anything like that, it was just to go there for the experience, be on the stage at [the] Meyerson," Brit Williams said of her daughter. "So when I heard her name announced, I was surprised and just thrilled for her!"

"We are grateful to God for the ability He's given her," Russell Williams said about his daughter. "Just to see her put in all that work into what she has done!"

Brit and Russell Williams, of Southlake.
NBC 5 News
NBC 5 News
Brit and Russell Williams, of Southlake.

As a winner, Williams will perform the Vieuxtemps Concerto No. 5 with the DSO.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 50 mins ago

Dallas school offers free mental health toolkit to families

Kaufman County 6 hours ago

Murder suspect on the run after removing ankle monitor, Van Zandt Sheriff says

"I hope it really inspires more young musicians to dream big and to see firsthand that hard work can pay off," Hatler said.

"It was a really good experience. I walked onto that stage and I just ... I felt so good," Williams said. "That's the beauty of music; it's never going to be the same thing."

Williams' performance date with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has yet to be announced.

This article tagged under:

Dallassouthlake
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us