Schedule Change: ‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Nationwide During the Tokyo Olympics

You won't miss any of NBC's daytime drama during the #TokyoOlympics

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem during the Olympics.

The Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be wearing their red, white and blue and cheering on Team USA too.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown anywhere in the U.S. from July 23 to Aug. 6, but the storylines will pick right back up when DOOL resumes its normal broadcast schedule on Monday, Aug. 9.

NBC's coverage of The 2020 Summer Olympics from Tokyo starts Friday with the Opening Ceremony.

You can find the full Olympic schedule for all events at NBCOlympics.com.

