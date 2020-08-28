PBR's Elite ‘Unleash The Beast' Returns to Fort Worth

It will be the first live event, with fans inside the arena since it closed back in March because of the coronavirus.

PBR organizers tell us they will follow all local and state health protocols, along with Dickies Arena, who already have a number of safety measures inside and outside the venue.

All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside Dickies Arena.

All Dickies Arena staff, in addition to PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be subject to coronavirus screening. In addition to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-informed screening, all PBR personnel will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.

PBR will only sell up to 50% of arena capacity to separate fans.

All fans will be in pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.

There will be a focus on mobile ticketing and cashless transactions.

Merchandise sales will be limited to best-selling items to reduce lines and encourage speedier transactions.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas and the Dickies Arena box office.

Prepaid parking will be available through Ticketmaster in regularly sanitized lots.

Prepackaged concessions, condiments and utensils.

“So we work with PBR, Professional Bull Riders, to create a seating scale that has pods of seats, so groupings of two through six seats will only sell at the very most 50-percent of our entire capacity and that’s to really keep people feeling safe and comfortable within the venue,” said Alissa Sanderson, spokeswoman for Dickies Arena.

“We get tested before every weekend, we have to get tested and then show them our results when we get to the event, then we get lanyards, and they’ll do a temperature check every single day, and that lets us know if we’re allowed to go into the venue or not,” said PBR competitor, Daylon Swearingen.

PBR’s elite Unleash the Beast kicks off Saturday, Aug. 29 inside Dickies Arena and goes through Sunday, Aug. 30. You can purchase tickets right now on ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the two-day event start at $15.

