Oreo is getting a sour punch with this new candy-infused flavor

Two giants of the sugar-based snack industry are teaming up for a sweetly sour treat.

TODAY.com can exclusively report that Oreo is releasing a new flavor — and it’s calling on the most mischievous of all candies for an exciting sweet and sour collaboration: Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookies.

“Sour. Sweet. OREO. Fans can now experience all three!” the cookie brand writes in a press release.

Oreo says this cookie is inspired by the Sour Patch Kids brand’s naughty playfulness, adding that this new cookie may visually resemble a Golden Oreo but is actually Sour Patch Kids-flavored with multi-colored flecks baked right in. The creme inside is also filled with even more confetti-like sour sugar bits, making for a taste bud party.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“The OREO brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans,” Caroline Suppiger, Oreo’s senior associate brand manager, said in a press release. “What better and more unexpected way to do that than letting SOUR PATCH KIDS playfully take over our cookie?!”

Grace Howard, innovation brand manager for Sour Patch Kids, said the candy company “couldn’t pass up” the opportunity to partner with its Mondelez sister-brand. “We are both so excited to see the fan reaction to this sour-then-sweet limited-edition cookie,” she said.

The partnership is coming to life in the U.S. while supplies last. Pre-sale begins at Oreo’s dedicated Sour Patch Kids webpage on April 24 before hitting shelves nationwide on May 6.

Oreo and Sour Patch Kids Merch Line

The Oreo and Sour Patch Kids merch line will be available starting May 2.

Oreo

The cookie is not the only way these two sweet brands are coming together. Oreo and Sour Patch Kids are collaborating on an exclusive merch line, which will be available starting May 2.

Fans can order from the limited-edition collection via the dedicated partnership webpage. Items include a bucket hat, hair clips, socks and a crossbody bag, which Oreo says perfectly fits a pack of its cookies so you can bring them any place you go.

Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookie review

I had the opportunity to try the new flavor for myself ahead of the announcement, and I have thoughts.

As somebody who loves Oreos and Sour Patch Kids, I gotta tell you, I was a little reticent about putting these two flavors together. But, after I took a bite I’ve got to say: This cookie is a winner in my book.

Not only does it call to the flavor of Sour Patch Kids without being too sour, the cookie-eating experience turns the timeline of eating the gummy candy on its head.

At first taste, the cookie is sweet and fruity — only after a couple of seconds do you realize it has a sour kick to it. It’s not nearly as eye-wateringly sour as eating a pack of the iconic gummies, though.

I typically am a whole-Oreo eater, but I found myself enjoying the creme first and the cookie second this time around. With the colorful inclusions and buttery flavor, the cookie part of this new treat reminded me a bit of fruity cereal.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: