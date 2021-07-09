NorthPark Center's "Five Hammering Men" are finally taking a break.

The shopping mall took the art installation down Friday morning and said Jonathan Boroskfy's piece was damaged and in the process of being fully repaired.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Our intention is to reinstall 'Five Hammering Men' as soon as the repairs are complete," NorthPark Center said in a statement Friday.

NorthPark's South Mall has been home to "Five Hammering Men" since its installation in 1982. On its website, the center described the piece, which stands about 40 feet tall, as "work composed of five larger than life black silhouettes, with motorized arms moving up and down in a hammering motion."

"In the meantime, please visit the artist’s iconic 40-foot tall, painted steel Hammering Man (1984-85) outside of Neiman Marcus near Boedeker St," NorthPark Center said.

As part of Dallas CASA's signature community awareness event, children's playhouses designed by Dallas architects were brought into NorthPark Center Friday.

The playhouses will be raffled to raise money to help serve abused and neglected children.