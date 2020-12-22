NBC 5 and Nexstar to Broadcast Annual New Year's Eve TV Special ‘Lone Star NYE 2021'

NBC 5 and Nexstar announced the broadcast details for “Lone Star NYE 2021,” a New Year’s Eve program airing December 31, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT, hosted by NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams.

This year’s New Year’s Eve program, featuring the Eli Young Band, singer Ryan Berg from NBC’s “The Voice” and the traditional Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular, will air in North Texas on NBC 5, in an additional 12 Texas markets, and in five Central time zone states including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

As in years past, “Lone Star NYE 2021” will include “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower with NBC 5 and Nexstar Inc. serving as official media sponsors. The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breathtaking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

“Lone Star NYE 2021” is broadcast live from the pool deck at the Omni Hotel and features on-location coverage of events at the official “Lone Star NYE 2021” celebration at Hyatt Hotel.

“'Lone Star NYE 2021' provides a sense of tradition and excitement, especially after many unexpected disruptions to celebrations throughout this past year,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. “Viewers will experience a special local countdown to ring in 2021 on New Year’s Eve, safely from their homes. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Reunion Tower and Nexstar.”

“Bringing people together during the holidays is something that we always look forward to, and Nexstar is very pleased to continue its partnership with NBC 5 for the fourth consecutive year of 'Lone Star NYE 2021' and the' Over the Top NYE' fireworks spectacular,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc.’s President of Broadcasting. “Nexstar is focused on delivering exclusive local programming that informs, entertains, and enriches the daily lives of our viewers. We are, once again, proud to share this New Year’s Eve tradition with our audiences throughout Texas and the millions of viewers in the surrounding states throughout the Southeast and Southwest.”

Once again Reunion Tower produced an impressive fireworks show to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in a new decade.

This year’s production on NBC 5 is sponsored by North Texas Hyundai Dealers and will also be live streaming on NBCDFW.com.

Station/Network Region Operator KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX Mission KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX Nexstar KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX Nexstar KTSM-TV (ABC) El Paso, TX Nexstar KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Nexstar KIAH-TV (CW) Houston, TX Nexstar KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX Nexstar KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX Nexstar KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX Mission KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX Nexstar KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Nexstar KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OK Nexstar KAUT-TV (IND) Oklahoma City, OK Nexstar KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Nexstar KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR Nexstar MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS Vaughan Media KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS Nexstar WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA Nexstar KLFY-TV (CBS) Lafayette, LA Nexstar KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA Nexstar KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR Mission KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin, MO – Pittsburg, KS Nexstar KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO Nexstar

