Say Goodbye to 2020 With ‘Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE'

We're just one week away from saying, "Goodbye 2020!"

On Thursday Dec. 31, Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2021 with one of the biggest celebrations in Texas: Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2020.

You'll be able to watch the Texas-sized celebration from the comfort of home exclusively on NBC 5 or on NBCDFW.com.

About 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects will shoot off from the tower into the Dallas sky in the 10 minute-long show. Crews having been prepping for the show for weeks now.

This is the fifth year for the event and the second year it will be “Championed by SMU” as a community partner for the show.

“We’re trying to reclaim some joy and start off with a fresh new beginning for 2021,” said Dusti Groskreutz, Reunion Tower president.

Due to the pandemic, this might be one of the few fireworks shows happening in the country this year. The fireworks spectacular is the only 360 degree panoramic show you'll see in the Central Time zone.

Keep in mind, unlike last year, Dallas County COVID-19 orders will limit the way people can watch it in person. People will not be allowed to view the fireworks from the Reunion Tower Park or other high traffic areas in the downtown area.

The GeO-Deck at the top of the tower will close to the public at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Per the fire department, street closures in the area will begin at 8 p.m. to prepare for the show.

The Hyatt Regency next door to the tower is open only to registered guests. If you book, they will be offering some limited, socially-distant events, including in-room dining and viewing of the fireworks. Click here for booking information.

Organizers said the goal is to bring some normalcy to the new year, whether you're watching safely in downtown or on your screen at home.

"We always try to build it to where it’s a 360° show, so it’s great from all sides. So we’re hoping that everyone can stay home and stay safe and watch it from their downtown apartments if they can’t do it on tv, or from rooftops or outside on the city streets -- socially distanced of course,” said Groskreutz.

For the first time ever, the fireworks spectacular will be dedicated charity.

The newly formed Reunion Tower NYE Foundation has chosen Children's Health as its first beneficiary. The foundation was established in 2020 to raise funds to support and showcase a local North Texas non-profit organization.

Donations for Children's Health are being taken right now on the Reunion Tower website by clicking here.

“The foundation has named Children’s Health as its 2020 beneficiary because of the outstanding health care heroes who have exemplified Dallas’ “can do” spirit during this difficult year,” said Groskreutz.

Proceeds will go to covering health care for costs and support for families when they need it, and groundbreaking pediatric medical research.

“2020 has been a tough year. By making Children’s Health as the beneficiary of this year’s fireworks show it really feels like a warm hug from the community, and we are deeply grateful for that,” said Brent Christopher, president of Children's Medical Center Foundation. “It gives families a safe and fun way to celebrate the start of the new year. We’re all ready for 2021 to get here. It brings a lot of hope and joy across the North Texas community, those are two values that Children’s Health is all about.”

The fireworks show will start promptly at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, you can watch it live on NBC 5 or stream it online.