Monster Jam Comes Roaring Into AT&T Stadium

Monster Jam will come roaring into AT&T Stadium for its first in-person event with fans since the start of the pandemic.

The 12,000-pound trucks and the world-class athletes driving them will tear up the dirt with gravity-defying feats starting Saturday night.

Only 18,000 fans are expected for the two shows starting Saturday, Oct. 24 because of COVID capacity restrictions.

Organizers say there will be a pod seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the high powered action, while social distancing from other groups. Face masks are required at all times.

We had a chance to talk to Monster Jam athlete Bari Musawwir, the driver of the Zombie Monster Jam truck before he made his way to Arlington. Musawwir recently broke a World Record for doing the most Donuts, in a Monster Jam truck, for 60 seconds straight.

After nearly 10 years as a Monster Jam athlete, Musawwir says he’s living a childhood dream.

“I’m here, I’m loving every minute of it. I’m glad to be getting back to it after such a long break with fans there in Arlington, and so, I’m ready,” said Musawwir. “There are fans that have told me through social media that they’re coming, they’re traveling, they’re catching planes to come and see this event, because it is limited capacity seating, with the POD seating. Monster Jam has taken every precaution to make sure that we can pull this event off safely and effectively for us and the fans.”

Practice starts Friday morning inside the stadium with some of the best drivers in the world.

It’s set to a jam-packed, high-intensity show. Tickets are still available. They start at $30.

ONLINE: Ticket information.