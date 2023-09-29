McDonald's McRib had a ‘Farewell Tour' last year. Is it returning?

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not referring to the leaves changing or the opening of the pumpkin spice floodgates — we’re talking about the return of the McRib.

Despite McDonald’s best efforts to convince us that November 2022 was its “Farewell Tour,” we knew it would come back. It always does.

McDonald’s confirmed to TODAY.com that its polarizing boneless pork sandwich, the McRib, is due to return to select restaurants in November. That’s right — just like ‘N Sync, this pop culture icon of yesteryear is back.

Rumors of its return began bubbling up on Sept. 26 when popular snack-spotting social media account Snackolator posted about it:

“Woah! Last fall the McRib went on a ‘Farewell Tour,’ but it’s coming back this November!” reads the post. “I’m still confused how a Farewell Tour can be just a year, but I don’t think fans are going to care all that much.”

In the comments section, many folks validated that hypothesis.

“Best news I’ve heard all day!” commented one Instagram user.

“Like Cher it’s back!!!! Thank the snack gods,” commented another user, referring to Cher’s habit of putting on farewell tours every few years.

The McRib, with its seasoned boneless pork dipped in Tangy BBQ Sauce and topped with chopped onions and pickles, is a favorite for some, including TODAY’s own Al Roker, who even developed his own copycat version for those who crave the elusive sandwich outside of November.

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour,” a McDonald’s USA spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November.”

But, like we said, no one is surprised it’s coming back. Ever since its debut in 1981, it’s been a limited-time item we can always count on to return. It’s McDonald’s pumpkin spice latte. (Sorry, Al — we know you’d hate that comparison).

McDonald’s didn’t specify when it would depart from menus again, but last year it was gone by Nov. 20.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: