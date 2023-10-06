McDonald's

Iconic McDonald's ‘Boo Buckets' are back for 2023. Here's how to get one

Boo Buckets will be available with McDonald's Happy Meals for 2023 beginning Oct. 17

By NBC Chicago Staff

The famed McDonald's Boo Buckets are back, baby. Well, not yet -- but they will be soon.

After months of mums the word, McDonald's on Friday finally confirmed that beginning Oct.17, four different "Boo Buckets" -- a monster, a skeleton, a mummy and a vampire -- will be part of McDonald's Happy Meals.

"Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s," a statement from the Chicago-based fast-food chain said. "Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire."

The buckets come in orange, white, purple and green. According to officials, the purple vampire Boo Bucket is "launching for the first time since the OG purple Boo Bucket."

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, Burger King has revealed a Halloween bucket of its own.

Earlier this week, Burger King confirmed to TODAY.com that it will be debuting a Halloween bucket for a limited time in select markets. According to officials, the Burger King Buckets are set to hit stores in Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Atlanta on Oct. 13.

According to officials, Boo Buckets will be available for 2023 "while supplies last."

