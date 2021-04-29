Local Dance Studio Offers Free Dance Classes for International Dance Day

A dance school in McKinney wants to share the joy of dance with North Texas by celebrating International Dance Day.

Julie Dickens owns JDM School of Dance in McKinney and is offering free classes this week to mark the occasion.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re good at it or not,” Dickens said. “It just does something to your soul. Dance speaks to everybody’s soul. I think we need more of that, especially with everything that we have going on in the world right now.”

Her students learned a new dance routine to celebrate the day with choreography from Richy Jackson, who works with Lady Gaga.

JDM School of Dance is located at 8404 Stacy Road #200, McKinney, TX.

Email Dickens at JDMSchoolOfDance@gmail.com for your free dance class.