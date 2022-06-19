Leon Bridges Releases Single Inspired by a Fort Worth Coffee Shop

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges gave a shoutout to a local coffee shop in the release of his newest single.

The song, called “Summer Moon,” was “inspired by this coffee shop called Summer Moon near my home,” said Bridges, who is from and still resides in Fort Worth.

In a press release for the new song that dropped on Friday, Bridges said his friends frequented the coffee shop during the pandemic and it inspired the song that “is about searching for connection with someone despite the fear of living during that time.”