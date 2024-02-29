Leap day. It may not be an official holiday but it's certainly worth noting.

On Thursday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating the every-four-year phenomenon that adds a 29th day to February with discounts for leap day babies and regular customers alike.

Whether you're looking to save on your next meal or your next vacation, you won't want to skip over these leap day deals.

Food

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anthony’s

If you have a leap day birthday, you can get 20% off your birthday meal at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings on Feb. 29. Valid for dine-in only and guests must show ID to receive the maximum discount of $20 off.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse signature dessert — Pizookies — are just $2.29 all day long on Feb. 29 with a $10 minimum purchase while dining in.

BurgerFi

On Feb. 29, BurgerFi will give leap day babies 20% off their entire purchase.

Burger King

On Feb. 29, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program can score four times the points (aka Crowns) on up to three orders that are placed online or in-app. The offer is valid at participating Burger King restaurants.

Chuck E. Cheese

Children under 52 inches tall who visit fun centers with Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones can get free All-Day Jump Passes for maximum fun.

Chipotle

No worries about guac being extra. Chipotle rewards members can get free guacamole on Feb. 29 when they place an order in the chain’s app or website and use the code EXTRA24.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus app and loyalty users can get four times the points on every purchase on Feb. 29.

Duck Donuts

Get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for just $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s customers can get 29% off their app or online order on Feb. 29. There's a minimum $1 purchase (before taxes, fees, etc.) and a maximum $29 discount. The offer is limited to one per registered user per order and is available at participating restaurants. It can’t be combined with other offers and isn’t available in-restaurant or with third-party vendors or delivery partners.

Hickory Tavern

Buy a $50 gift card for $29 at Hickory Tavern on Feb. 29. In-store only.

Hungry Howie’s

Between Feb. 26 and 29, Hungry Howie’s customers can get a large pizza for 29 cents with the purchase of another on takeout orders.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Insomnia Cookies customers can get one free classic cookie when they purchase any pack of six or dozen cookies.

If you have a leap day birthday, you’ll get six free classic cookies in-store on Feb. 29 when you show your ID.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice rewards members can order small Gelati and Ices for just $0.96 on Feb. 29 at all locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score an Original Glazed dozen for just $2.29 with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen for one day only on Feb. 29.

If you have a leap day birthday, you can also get a free original glazed dozen (no purchase required) when you show an ID.

Krystal

Krystal customers who make any purchase online on Feb. 29 using the code LEAPDAY will receive a free Krystal.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine customers can take advantage of a BOGO offer on the bakery’s oatmeal raisin and chocolate chunk cookies in-store on Feb. 29.

Legal Sea Foods

Get 2 lobsters for $29 on Feb. 29. Plus, enroll with Legal Net Rewards on Feb. 29 and receive 229 bonus points worth over $10 in reward value.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a leap day offer valid between Feb. 26 — 29. The online exclusive gives customers a free piece of fish or chicken with an order of $5 or more.

Marco’s Pizza

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Marco’s Pizza customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas at participating locations using the code LEAP29 while ordering online and in the Marco's app.

Milk Bar

Leap Day babies can get a free full-sized birthday cake in-store on Feb. 29. Must show government ID to redeem.

McDonald's

Check the app for a Double Cheeseburger deal at participating locations on Feb. 29.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company rewards members will get 29% off orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is offering customers 29% off with a $20 online purchase using the code LEAP24 on Feb. 29.

Perdue Farms

When you spend $99 or more on Perdue Farms’ website on Feb. 29 you can get 29% off your order. The offer is valid through Feb. 29 using the code LEAP29.

Pincho

Pincho customers can score a free order of fries with the purchase of any burger on Feb. 29.

Potbelly

Potbelly Perks members can get a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée on Feb. 29 in restaurants or on the Potbelly app/website.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members will get 500 extra points when they place an order on Feb. 29.

Starbucks

Select accounts will have a BOGO leap year deal - Free handcrafted drink when you buy one, or get a handcrafted drink for $3. The offers are valid until March 3, 2024.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Rewards Members can get a Crunchwrap for $2.29 on Feb. 29 when ordering through the app.

The Habit Burger Grill

Get a free Shake with any purchase over $2 from the Habit Burger Grill when you order online or in the app with promo code SHAKE24.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

If you have a leap day birthday, you can get a free dessert (a pack of cookies, a piece of baklava or a piece of baklava cheesecake) while dining in at Taziki’s on Feb. 29.

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle is offering up 29-cent wings (any flavor) and $2.29 domestic pints all day on Feb. 29 while customers dine in at select locations. The deal can’t be combined with other offers and there’s a limit of 20 wings per customer.

Tiff’s Treats

If you were born on Feb. 29 and live in a Tiff’s Treats delivery zone, you can enter for the chance to be randomly selected for a gift card from the cookie delivery service.

Tiff’s Treats will also have a buy one, get one free double dozen deal online and on the company’s website in delivery zones for all customers on Feb. 29 using the code LEAPDAY.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland rewards members can score triple points when they make any food or beverage purchase in-store or online on Feb. 29. The offer excludes third-party delivery orders, gift cards and merchandise purchases.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is serving up free Cinnabon Pull-Aparts on Feb. 29, during breakfast hours. To score the deal, you can order in the restaurant, online or in the Wendy’s app. Customers are limited to one offer per transaction at the drive-thru or in-restaurant and can’t take advantage of the offer via third-party apps.

Wings and Rings

On leap day, Wings and Rings customers can get five bonus wings free with the purchase of 10 wings. The offer is available for in-store and takeout orders at participating locations and is limited to two per customer.

Zaxby’s

When Zaxby’s rewards members spend $5 or more at participating locations on Feb. 29, they’ll get a free funnel cake. Customers can redeem the offer online or in the restaurant’s app while supplies last.

Travel

Circle K

During a three-hour period on Thursday, Feb. 29 — California residents can get 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. PT at select Circle K locations.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is offering a one-day-only sale. Book a stay for $29 per person per night for groups of 3 or greater. The deal is good for standard suites on stays from Feb. 29 to June 13.

Must book on Feb. 29 using the code LEAP.

PLAY

Icelandic airline, PLAY, announced a leap day deal with $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin and Dublin.

PLAY’s leap day deal includes the airline’s Basic Bundle, a budget travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through March 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Staples

If you plan on doing some international travel, you're going to need a passport. Luckily, Staples is offering free passport photos to 29,000 people.

To redeem the offer you'll need to join Staples' Easy Rewards Program and download the app. Log in on Feb. 29 to see the free passport photo offer right in the app. In addition, you can also earn 29x points when you spend $29 or more in-store or online.

Entertainment

Build a Bear Workshop

Anyone at any age celebrating a Leap Day birthday can get a Build a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of $4.

Available in-store only on Feb. 29.

The Strat Hotel

If your birthday is on leap day, the Strat Hotel in Las Vegas is offering a complimentary SkyJump on Feb. 29. Additionally, all SkyJumpers on leap day will receive a free shot of liquid courage at 108 DRINKS.