House From ‘A Christmas Story' Is Now for Sale in Cleveland. See What It Looks Like

The Midwest home that once housed Ralphie and the Parker family in the classic holiday film "A Christmas Story" is now for sale - "frageelay" leg lamp and all.

If owning the home that served as the backdrop for some of the beloved 1983 film's most iconic scenes was on your Christmas list, the timing couldn't be better. Not to mention, you probably won't shoot your eye out with this kind of gift, unlike an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle.

Here's what we know so far:

'A Christmas Story' House -- And More -- For Sale

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Filled with "wall-to-wall anecdotes" and "nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances," the famed home located in Cleveland, Ohio, has hit the market.

But that's not all.

In fact, the entire 1.3-acre "campus," including the neighboring museum and several other buildings, is for sale.

"Like the name implies, The Museum features the largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the scenes photos and other items from the movie," the listing states. "The detached garage is home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck (just like the one featured in the film!)."

A 4,000 square-foot gift shop is located across the street, featuring "whimsical souvenirs that make the most glorious gift for that special someone, or that person you see as 'just a friend,'" according to the listing.

Where is the Home?

The home is located at 3159 W. 11th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, 44109.

What Do We Know About the Home?

The home was built in 1895 and purchased on eBay in 2004 before it was restored to its "original movie splendor."

Public tours began in 2006, bringing in more than 75,000 attendees each year before it expanded to overnight rentals.

Currently, the home is open year round, seven days a week, with 60-minute guided tours running every half hour.

"The House is a virtual smorgasbord of IG moments," its listing states.

See Photos of the Home

See inside below:

Photos: See Inside the House From ‘A Christmas Story' Now For Sale in Cleveland

How Much Is It Listed For?

Details on price or any other information about the potential sale were not immediately released as the real estate company said those details would be shared "only with qualified buyers under confidentiality agreements."

Interested buyers are urged to contact Chad Whitmer with Hoff & Leigh at 330-714-1145 or cwhitmer@hoffleigh.com; Scott Mashuda with REAG at 833-333-7324 or info@reag.com; or Warner Bros. Phyllis Liu at Phyllis.Liu@warnerbros.com.

They can also contact the house directly via email at ForSale@achristmasstoryhouse.com.

The listing agents asked that prospective buyers do not call the home, as that line is being saved for customers only heading into the holiday season.

'A Christmas Story' Sequel Set for Streaming This Week

News of the home's arrival on the market comes just days before an "A Christmas Story" sequel, starring an adult Ralphie, is set to make its debut.

“A Christmas Story Christmas" is expected to take place in the 1970s as Ralphie brings his family to his childhood home for Christmas, will be available to stream Nov. 17 on HBO Max.