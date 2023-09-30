Fort Worth Opera collaborates with artists to create 2023-2024 production artwork

Before opera lovers hear one note of the Fort Worth Opera’s 2023-2024 season, they will see a piece of art representing each of the opera company’s four main stage productions.

A nationwide search yielded four visual artists and graphic designers who created the Fort Worth Opera’s production artwork. Fort Worth-based artist Sarah Green created artwork for La Médium; Francis Simeni from North Carolina worked on dwb (driving while black); Californa’s Michael Voll tackled La Bohème; and Drew Padrutt from Georgia crafted artwork for “An Evening with Morris Robinson.”

“For our remarkable 78th season, we embarked on a creative journey to celebrate diverse artistic voices reinforcing our mission. To breathe life into our mainstage productions, we handpicked four extraordinary artists, each uniquely talented and passionately aligned with our mission,” said Angela Turner Wilson, Fort Worth Opera’s General and Artistic Director.

Angela Wilson Turner was named Fort Worth Opera's General and Artistic Director at the end of 2022.

“Sarah, whom we've worked with before, has a whimsical dark artistry. She perfectly captured the essence of the tragic story of La Médium, infusing the art with strategic vibrant hues that draw the eye. Francis, a gifted illustrator, seamlessly blended his expertise with the gripping narrative of dwb (driving while black), enhancing its visual impact. Michael, a seasoned opera and musical theater poster designer, reached out and wanted to work with us, he brought a timeless opera charm to La Bohème's production design. Drew, a seasoned arts virtuoso, has poured over two decades of experience into crafting our branded items for us this season, his aesthetic fit perfectly with ‘An Evening with Morris Robinson.’ These artists, whether part of our history or newfound talents, were carefully chosen to expand horizons, connecting audiences and artists alike. We're thrilled to unveil their creations, a testament to Fort Worth Opera's dedication to fostering creativity and captivating hearts.”

The 2023-2024 season is important for the opera company as it emerges from the pandemic with new leadership.

“It's essential for the season to re-establish the connection, as one of the four resident companies of Bass Hall, with our community and to enrich their lives through the compelling beauty of opera,” said Wilson.

Green talks how she created artwork for La Médium, the Spanish language national premiere set to open at the Rose Marine Theater in Fort Worth on October 20.

NBC DFW: Have you created artwork for an opera before? How is it different from your other work?

Sarah Green (SG): Yes. I've had the honor of creating work for two other productions for the Fort Worth Opera (FWO). FWO is wonderful to work with - there's a distinct energy and imagination, and a willingness to experiment in this company, and they have always had an eye and ear for talent - when legend Beverly Sills was a young singer, she began her storied careers with FWO. The company is continuing a tradition of finding great talent, not only in their singers, but in their composers and directors.

The work I've done for the FWO is different because it needs to serve the message of the music and the librettist, and also the vision of the director and the company. I hope I've done that. When I do my own thing, which is primarily portraiture, the only limits I set are to present my subject in the most interesting way possible.

NBC DFW: When Fort Worth Opera selected you, how did they describe the opera and what they wanted?

SG: I have a background in opera. My degree is in vocal performance, so I was familiar with Menotti's the Medium. My mind went back immediately to past productions I've seen, and to Menotti's music and the very dramatic, quintessentially "operatic" storyline. When we were discussing the project, the "Dia de los Muertos" theme came up very quickly, and I was immediately intrigued -and a bit afraid - could I live up to the challenge?! Art and music are intrinsically connected, so this was something I just couldn't pass up.

NBC DFW: What was your process for creating this art?

SG: I spent a few days thinking about the story and the music, then I set to work. I was a painter and printmaker for many years, but I've used a Mac computer and the Adobe Illustrator program for a long time now. I use my screen as my canvas and my mouse as my paintbrush. My colors are applied just as I would create in a silkscreen print - blocks of color, laid in carefully, with defined areas and shapes.

NBC DFW: This production is the Spanish language national premiere. How is that reflected in your artwork?

SG: The Spanish translation is a very exciting aspect to me. Opera is international, and I'm certain Maestro Menotti would be very pleased that his work will reach new audiences in a fresh language. I'm English, born in London, but I've lived in Texas for such a very long time, and I have long recognized that Latino culture is an integral, vital part of Texas' culture and history. I deeply admire the beautiful Spanish language and the rich and vibrant colors found in Mexican artwork, which I hope I have honored in this project.

NBC DFW: What are you most looking forward to when you see the opera?

SG: Oh, the young singers and what the production will look and feel like! And hearing the work performed in the legendary Rose Marine Theatre! There's nothing better than listening to a beautiful voice singing exceptional music, and the singers that FWO have cast for La Médium have extraordinary technique, acting skills and a passion for music. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to work in the two areas I love so deeply - art and opera.

See the artwork: Fort Worth Opera