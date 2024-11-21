Thanksgiving is just around the corner, DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich has some last-minute tips if you're not cooking, plus news on a new fine-dining restaurant opening in Fort Worth and a 100-year-old ice cream shop that's expanding to North Texas.

For anyone not cooking for themselves, there's an astonishing number of restaurants open for business on Thanksgiving Day and there are even more that are selling food to-go. Find lists of both of those on DallasNews.com/Food.

On our Eat Drink DFW podcast, we talked with our science reporter about Thanksgiving food. She gave us a list of five spices that, when added to any turkey or side, offer not only flavor but also health benefits. That's on Eat Drink DFW, available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Chumley House is a steakhouse that looks like it's straight out of London. The food reminds me of London, too, as dinner starts with scones and tea and main courses include Beef Wellington and Lamb Tandoori. I haven't been to Chumley House but I'm intrigued by it because it comes from a group of Dallas restaurateurs who own some great restaurants, like Mister Charles and El Carlos.

The Original Rainbow Cone opened in Chicago in 1926. For most of a century, there was but one Rainbow Cone ice cream shop. Now, it's a franchise and the first one in Texas opened last week, in Hurst. The place couldn't be cuter. If you know someone from Chicago, they might want to know that Texas has a Rainbow Cone -- with more on the way.

We talked last week about Al Biernat, the Dallas steakhouse owner who died recently after a battle with ALS. For anyone who knew him, the date for his memorial has been set for the Monday after Thanksgiving. We have details and a tribute at DallasNews.com/Food.