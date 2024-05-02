Dallas' own Tiffany Derry opened a new restaurant, a restaurant that has called Rockwall home for decades moved into an iconic Dallas building, and a first grader won big at the State Fair of Texas baking competition last weekend.

Radici is an Italian restaurant by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, who has been on TV for years and is one of Dallas' most recognizable chefs. Radici is the third restaurant from Derry and her business partner Tom Foley and their first Italian concept. It opened on May 1, 2024, next to their James Beard-recognized restaurant Roots Southern Table.

Culpepper Cattle Co. opened May 1, 2024, in a more-than 100-year-old Continental Gin Building in Dallas on Deep Ellum’s Elm Street. This is the same Culpepper that's been open in Rockwall for more than 40 years. Culpepper is a steakhouse, a Tex-Mex restaurant and a home-cooking spot in one -- you can get enchiladas, chicken-fried steak or a filet. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, with a brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Allen Gage, who is 7 years old, learned to cook with his grandmother. He made a blueberry pie, only for the second time in his life, and it took a first-place blue ribbon at the State Fair of Texas' first round of baking competitions last weekend. When asked if he's willing to sell his pies to friends in the neighborhood, he told DallasNews.com that if he starts a business, his pies would cost $42 each. For now, Gage plans to return to Fair Park in October to compete against other blue-ribbon bakers in the final round.

