Foodie 411: Million-dollar Dallas restaurant, Chicago-based dining and savory soufflés

A restaurant in Dallas is ready to show off its $11.5 million investment and there's big news for foodie fans of Chicago cuisine. DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich walks us through all the big happenings in this week's Foodie 411.

The Mexican is a new restaurant in the Dallas Design District and $11.5 million has gone into the design and construction. One of its four owners is a Mexican-born entrepreneur linked to the Mission tortillas company. They seemingly spared no expense at The Mexican.

For those who know the Chicago hot dog restaurant Portillo's, you might be interested to hear that two more Chicago-based restaurant groups are moving into Dallas-Fort Worth. Bona is an Italian beef sandwich shop that is partnering with an ice cream shop called Rainbow Cone. They won't make it here until 2025, but when they do, they say they want to open in Frisco and McKinney first.

In Plano, the barbecue restaurant Delta Blues Smokehouse has closed and a soufflé shop called Rise opened. Rise has other restaurant locations in Dallas and Fort Worth along with the Collin County location.