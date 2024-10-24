Foodie 411: Food festivals, Michelin Guide Texas update and food deals

DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich joins NBC 5 this week for another edition of Foodie 411 with a look at notable food festivals in North Texas, an update on the Michelin Guide Texas, a barbecue sandwich available even after the State Fair of Texas ends and food deals you don't want to miss.

THREE UPCOMING FOOD FESTIVALS YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS

Within two weeks, foodies in Dallas-Fort Worth can go to three great events.

The first is Chefs for Farmers, an annual festival with a big tasting on Sunday, Nov. 3 in Dallas.

The second one is Shef F+W, that's Tiffany Derry's new food festival that runs Nov. 8 through 10.

The third is Meat Fight, a fun barbecue festival on Nov. 10 that raises money for people with MS

MICHELIN GUIDE TEXAS NAMES BEST RESTAURANTS

On November 11, 2024, Michelin will announce its list of the best restaurants in Texas. It's mostly attended by the chefs and restaurateurs who are winning Michelin stars and other awards, but DallasNews.com/Food will also be there to interview some of the winners in person.

Michelin has never rated restaurants in Texas, so Nov. 11 is a big day for restaurants all over the state — and for diners who care about who wins.

STATE FAIR PASTRAMI SANDWICH TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE IN DALLAS

The pastrami sandwich highlighted last week is available even though The State Fair of Texas has ended. The owners of Smokey John's Barbecue in Dallas came up with a delicious smoked brisket sandwich.

They're selling it on Fridays and Saturdays for a limited time at their restaurant near Love Field. It's really good news.

FIVE FREE OR DISCOUNTED DINNER DEALS IN NORTH TEXAS

Eating at North Texas restaurants can be expensive, but there are five deals that can help you eat on the cheap, or free!

Oct. 24, 2024, Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out a free sandwich to anyone who has the app. Dave's has nearly a dozen restaurants in DFW, so there's bound to be one near you.

Next week on Halloween, Whataburger is doing a buy one, get one free deal on its WhataWings. These are boneless wings tossed in sauces like Buffalo or honey barbecue.

Dining out has never been more expensive, DallasNews.com/food will keep tracking deals that give you a little bit of a reprieve.