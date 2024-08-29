Foodie 411: Best barbecue in North Texas

Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich joins NBC 5 this week for another edition of Foodie 411. This week has to do with new and noteworthy barbecue joints across North Texas.

Southern Living made a list of the best new barbecue spots so how did DFW do? Not great. North Texas is a hot spot for barbecue, but just one of DFW's barbecue joints that opened in the past few years made Southern Living's list. That was Dayne's Craft Barbecue in Aledo. The magazine loved its smoked pork belly and its burger and it's great to see Dayne's spotlighted.

I hope they would have considered Ribbee's, a ribs restaurant from the owners of Goldee's. Goldee's has been called the best new barbecue joint in Texas for several years, so an offshoot restaurant from the same team is certainly notable. I also like Brix Barbecue and Sabar Barbecue, both in Fort Worth. I guess I love barbecue in Fort Worth!

Five new restaurants would probably have been too new for Southern Living's list, but they're noteworthy to anyone who lives here in D-FW. A family-owned spot called Moak's opened in the West End in Dallas, and I think that's worth checking out. A franchise called Rollin Smoke is open in Trinity Groves. And there are two new barbecue joints in new or remodeled H-E-Bs in North Texas.

The president of Cousins BBQ is opening a restaurant in Fort Worth. Now this new restaurant is not a barbecue joint, but it comes from barbecue veterans. The restaurant will be called The Mont and it's expected to open later this year in Fort Worth's Montserrat neighborhood.

For all Foodie 411 news, check out DallasNews.com/food