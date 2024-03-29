Looking for an event to take your family to this Easter weekend? We've compiled a list of a few free events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend
DALLAS EASTER EVENTS
Dallas Parks and Recreation Eggs'travaganzas
FREE
Saturday, March 30
Times vary by location
Recreation centers across Dallas
Eggs'travaganzas are being hosted at various recreation centers across Dallas. Featuring Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, and more all put on by Dallas Parks & Recreation. Check the Dallas Parks & Rec calendar for details.
Very Oak Cliff Easter
FREE
Saturday, March 30
12 p.m. - 4 pm.
Centro Church
Centro Church is hosting the third annual Very Oak Cliff Easter featuring an Easter egg hunt, Easter treats, photos with the Easter Bunny and a pop-up market.
2024 Easter in Turtle Creek Park
FREE
Sunday, March 31
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Turtle Creek Park
The Turtle Creek Park Conservancy hosts Easter in Turtle Creek Park for the City of Dallas featuring an Easter egg hunt, free photos with the Easter Bunny, a DJ, food trucks and music by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Brass Quintet.
DENTON EASTER EVENTS
Denton's Easter Eggstravaganza
FREE
Saturday, March 30
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Denton Civic Center & Quakertown Park
Denton's Easter Eggstravaganza features Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, face painting and food vendors on-site. The Easter Bunny will also be there for free photos.
FORT WORTH EASTER EVENTS
Fort Worth Parks and Recreation Easter Holiday Traditions
FREE
Saturday, March 30
Times vary by location
Recreation centers across Fort Worth
Eggs hunts and Eggstravaganzas are being hosted at various recreation centers across Fort Worth. Featuring Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, food and music and more all put on by Fort Worth Parks & Recreation. Check the Fort Worth Parks & Rec calendar for details.
Stockyards Easter Egg Hop
FREE
Saturday, March 30
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Fort Worth Stockyards Station
Families can explore Stockyard Station and Mule Alley and hunt for Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos, and there’ll be live music and other kid-friendly activities and more.
MESQUITE EASTER EVENTS
Mesquite Bunny Eggstravaganza
FREE
Saturday, March 30
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Mesquite Evans Recreation Center
The Bunny Eggstravaganza at Evans Recreation Center in Mesquite features two Easter egg hunts arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artists, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
PLANO EASTER EVENTS
Legacy North Easter Egg-stravaganza
FREE
Saturday, March 30
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Hop over to Legacy North to hunt for eggs, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and get involved in games and crafts in the Spring Pop-Up space.
ROCKWALL EASTER EVENTS
Rockwall Spring Eggstravaganza
FREE
Saturday, March 30
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Harbor
Celebrate Spring with the Spring Eggstravaganza featuring an Easter Egg Trail, bounce houses, slides, carnival games, a DJ and more.