Looking for an event to take your family to this Easter weekend? We've compiled a list of a few free events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

DALLAS EASTER EVENTS

Dallas Parks and Recreation Eggs'travaganzas

FREE

Saturday, March 30

Times vary by location

Recreation centers across Dallas

Eggs'travaganzas are being hosted at various recreation centers across Dallas. Featuring Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, and more all put on by Dallas Parks & Recreation. Check the Dallas Parks & Rec calendar for details.

Very Oak Cliff Easter

FREE

Saturday, March 30

12 p.m. - 4 pm.

Centro Church

Centro Church is hosting the third annual Very Oak Cliff Easter featuring an Easter egg hunt, Easter treats, photos with the Easter Bunny and a pop-up market.

2024 Easter in Turtle Creek Park

FREE

Sunday, March 31

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Turtle Creek Park

The Turtle Creek Park Conservancy hosts Easter in Turtle Creek Park for the City of Dallas featuring an Easter egg hunt, free photos with the Easter Bunny, a DJ, food trucks and music by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Brass Quintet.

DENTON EASTER EVENTS

Denton's Easter Eggstravaganza

FREE

Saturday, March 30

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Denton Civic Center & Quakertown Park

Denton's Easter Eggstravaganza features Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, face painting and food vendors on-site. The Easter Bunny will also be there for free photos.

FORT WORTH EASTER EVENTS

Fort Worth Parks and Recreation Easter Holiday Traditions

FREE

Saturday, March 30

Times vary by location

Recreation centers across Fort Worth

Eggs hunts and Eggstravaganzas are being hosted at various recreation centers across Fort Worth. Featuring Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, food and music and more all put on by Fort Worth Parks & Recreation. Check the Fort Worth Parks & Rec calendar for details.

Stockyards Easter Egg Hop

FREE

Saturday, March 30

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fort Worth Stockyards Station

Families can explore Stockyard Station and Mule Alley and hunt for Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos, and there’ll be live music and other kid-friendly activities and more.

MESQUITE EASTER EVENTS

Mesquite Bunny Eggstravaganza

FREE

Saturday, March 30

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mesquite Evans Recreation Center

The Bunny Eggstravaganza at Evans Recreation Center in Mesquite features two Easter egg hunts arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artists, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

PLANO EASTER EVENTS

Legacy North Easter Egg-stravaganza

FREE

Saturday, March 30

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Hop over to Legacy North to hunt for eggs, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and get involved in games and crafts in the Spring Pop-Up space.

ROCKWALL EASTER EVENTS

Rockwall Spring Eggstravaganza

FREE

Saturday, March 30

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Harbor

Celebrate Spring with the Spring Eggstravaganza featuring an Easter Egg Trail, bounce houses, slides, carnival games, a DJ and more.