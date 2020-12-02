Downtown ‘Eye' Repairs to Cost ‘North of $100,000,' Says Artist

Recognition is something every artist craves. Tony Tasset got a whole bunch of it when the sculpture he created debuted in Dallas in 2013 in the garden near The Joule, where Eye had the immediate effect of slowing traffic on Main Street to a crawl. From Day One, gawkers and passersby were mesmerized by Tasset's Eye.

Eye soon earned its rightful status as a Dallas icon - which eventually made it a target. On the night of May 29, Eye was smothered with a different kind of recognition when protesters tagged it with graffiti in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Tasset said it will cost "north of $100,000" to repair Eye.

